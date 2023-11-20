Intercard guests have a hot time at IAAPA’s hottest party 2023

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s “muy picante” annual IAAPA Expo Customer Appreciation Party brought together more than 400 members of the company’s global family of customers, staff and industry colleagues for pre-show festivities in Orlando on November 14, 2023. Guests came from as far away as Asia, Australia, the Middle East and South America to celebrate the launch of the year’s biggest trade show.

“The Hottest Party at IAAPA” was the evening’s theme and Intercard staff were sporting chili pepper-shaped hats with their red outfits. “Intercard continues to spice up the amusement industry,” says Scott Sherrod, Intercard CEO. “As the industry continues its return to growth worldwide, we are happy to be back at the biggest IAAPA Expo of the year celebrating with our global family of customers, partners and friends. We enjoy heating things up and having some fun to get everyone ready for the hard work of the show.”

The guests enjoyed special Spicy Hot Margaritas at two bars and feasted on a lavish Mexican buffet with Spicy Salsa Stations at Rocco’s Tacos in the upscale Dr. Phillips entertainment district. The private party space overlooking the lights of ICON Park across Little Sand Lake was buzzing until late in the evening.

Hownd CEO Brandon Willey, chair of IAAPA’s FEC Committee, was on hand to promote another hot IAAPA event, the FEC Summit in San Antonio, Texas. Intercard is a sponsor of the summit, which will take place January 21 – 23, 2024.