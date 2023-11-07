A new standard in amusement center technology arrives with Intercard’s IQ devices at IAAPA Expo 2023

ST. LOUIS — At IAAPA Expo 2023 Intercard will introduce its iQ readers and kiosks that read QR codes, setting the new standard for unattended amusement center payment technology. iQ devices use built-in cameras to read customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This will enable customers to use mobile devices instead of play cards to activate games, reducing costs for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.

“With the iQ platform, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, “all without the help of a center employee. It’s a big step into the future for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.”

At IAAPA Intercard will showcase additional innovations including an expanded line of Impulse hybrid readers that take play cards and credit cards and a new iTeller for water parks, trampoline parks and other active attractions that dispenses wristbands.

“At Intercard we set standards,” says Sherrod. “When we noticed a trend to increased use of credit cards in amusement venues, we developed the Impulse, the first (and still the only) reader to take credit cards as well as play cards. The Impulse reader has now become the industry standard for route operators, barcade owners and other FEC operators wanting to capture new revenue streams and plan for growth. Customers in the US report up to a 30% increase from games with the Impulse.”

Sherrod will be at the show with Intercard’s domestic and international sales teams plus technical experts. Attendees can book meetings in advance by contacting Bill Allen at ballen@intercardinc.com or Alberto Borrero at aborrero@intercardinc.com .