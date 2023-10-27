Wavegarden’s new AI video capture system redefines the surf experience and boosts surf park revenues

Wavegarden is once again at the forefront of technological innovation, this time with their latest development, CheckMySurf, which provides surf park operators and customers with an unparalleled video capture, replay, editing and distribution service. The fully automated system leverages cutting-edge AI technologies, including face recognition, to deliver an extensive array of innovative features in the surf park industry.

Crafted in-house to capture every ride within the Reef and Bay areas of Wavegarden’s surfing lagoons, CheckMySurf’s standout feature is its unique connection to the wave generator and outdoor LED screens positioned alongside the take-off area. This integration not only allows surfers to instantly view wave replays as they return to the lineup – a key tool for improving their technique – but also provides them with real-time session information, including wave details, time until the next wave, and important safety announcements for surf lagoon operations. As an added advantage, operators can showcase targeted advertisements and branded content, further enhancing the overall experience.

“We have been very focused on creating a practical system for surfers to review their waves and improve their ability, while delivering an intelligent and easy solution for surf park operators,” explained Josema Odriozola, Wavegarden’s CEO. “Having the system connected to the wave-making machinery and large outdoor screens is by far the best option.”

CheckMySurf uses a range of premium components, equipped with 4K professional- grade cameras and intuitive zooming capabilities to accurately recognize the identity of each surfer throughout the entirety of the lagoon, a unique feature to the system.

In terms of customer service, the system generates individual clips for every wave and allocates them to each surfer immediately following sessions. This allows customers to conveniently watch, download, and share their waves thanks to the fully automated digital distribution platform. And the quality of the images is nothing short of astonishing.

Italian pro surfer and WSL #9, Leo Fioravanti, recently used the system to practice his first-ever backflip at Alaïa Bay in Switzerland—a maneuver that only a handful of surfers have ever landed. “The new video tech is really amazing, actually,” said Fioravanti. “You just review your wave on the big screen and then try to implement improvements on the next wave. It helped me get the backflip dialed, just check my Instagram.”

From a business perspective, implementing CheckMySurf is turnkey for surf park operators. Antennas and bracelets are not required, and the system can be seamlessly integrated into the existing booking section of the website, allowing customers to register and pay for the service and, importantly, clients are not transferred to external websites.

The software and most of the hardware, except the LED screens, are supplied and installed without any capital outlay, requiring no investment of precious time or resources by operators. The business model is based on a revenue share, an arrangement that equates to the cheapest, simplest, yet most advanced and profitable solution imaginable.

Wavegarden, who has extensively tested the system at their demo center and at Alaïa Bay and ensures it operates in compliance with GDPR data protection, is now installing its comprehensive and fully-integrated solution in all future Wavegarden projects.

We have worked hand-in-hand with Wavegarden to install and develop CheckMySurf over the past 12 months”, said Pauline Clerc, Head of Sports at Alaia Bay, Switzerland. “The technology – with its AI powered big screen replays and downloadable videos – is bringing a new dimension of analysis to all of our customers, from beginners all the way through to pro surfers.”

Odriozola admits that there is more on the way: “Currently, we are developing an automated biomechanical 3D coaching tool,” explained Odriozola. “The AI breaks down the motion of the surfer’s body to extract structured data from each video frame. It analyzes the biomechanics of surfing maneuvers and offers valuable improvement recommendations.”