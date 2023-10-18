Universal Destinations & Experiences reveals the name of new, year-round horror experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, Universal Destinations & Experiences, a division of Comcast NBCUniversal and the creator of the global phenomenon Halloween Horror Nights, reveals the name of the company’s first-ever permanent horror experience: Universal Horror Unleashed.

The new concept – to be located at AREA15 in Las Vegas – pairs the company’s impressive expertise in the horror genre with next-level immersive experiences in an all-new format. A variety of unique, immersive, and horror-centric experiences will surround eerie eateries and bone-chilling bar areas. It will deliver on the thrills Universal’s horror fans have come to love and excite anyone looking for a new level of experiential entertainment. In addition, guests can expect a continuously updated experience with must-see seasonal events and one-of-a-kind merchandise.

“Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round.”

Universal Horror Unleashed, first announced earlier in the year, is part of the company’s ambition to introduce new products to new audiences in new markets. It is the anchor tenant in the 20-acre expansion of AREA15, an immersive entertainment district in Las Vegas.

Universal has long defined the horror genre with its classic films featuring iconic characters such as Frankenstein, The Mummy, and the Wolf Man – and redefined modern horror and suspense stories through collaborations with such high-profile filmmakers as Jason Blum, James Wan and Jordan Peele. In its 32nd year, Halloween Horror Nights is currently taking place with select locations bringing NBCUniversal’s iconic horror brands to life in terrifying ways including The Exorcist: Believer, Five Nights at Freddy’s, CHUCKY, The Purge, Universal Monsters and more. Only Universal ignites this genre’s thrill and excitement in full scale and three dimensions.

Universal Destinations & Experiences looks forward to sharing additional details as plans for Universal Horror Unleashed continue to develop.