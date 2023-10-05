Sacoa’s success at IAAPA Expo Europe 2023

Sacoa, a global leader in Cashless systems for the entertainment industry, proudly announces its outstanding participation at the IAAPA Expo Europe 2023, held in Vienna from September 26 to 28.

Official data from IAAPA Expo Europe confirms a remarkable attendance.

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “We are thrilled by the tremendous response we received at the Sacoa booth during IAAPA Expo Europe 2023. It was a pleasure to welcome operators, entrepreneurs, friends, and valued customers who visited us to explore our latest innovations and discuss exciting projects.

Pol Mochkovsky added, “During this event, we’ve observed a noteworthy increase in attendees from various European regions that were less frequently seen in previous editions. This diverse representation highlights the global appeal and relevance of IAAPA Expo Europe.”

Looking forward, Sacoa is eager to continue building connections and partnerships in the industry. The company’s next destination is the IAAPA Expo 2023, scheduled for November in the vibrant city of Orlando.