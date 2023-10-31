Rapids Waterpark appoints new director of marketing & sales

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Waterpark, South Florida’s largest water park, is pleased to announce the hiring of Audrey Padgett as Director of Marketing & Sales. In this role, Padgett will be responsible for leading all marketing initiatives, communications, events, public relations, and brand partnerships for the park.

Padgett brings more than 17-years of experience in the entertainment industry, with twelve of those years at Merlin Entertainments Groups. She was an instrumental member of LEGOLAND Florida’s opening team in 2011, one of Merlin Entertainments Group’s most successful park openings to date. Since that time, she has also served in lead roles in the opening of numerous expansions at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, including the LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Beach Retreat, and LEGO NINJAGO World. Previously, she also served as the General Manager of SEA LIFE Charlotte – Concord with responsibilities including the oversight of daily operations, animal welfare, marketing, and strategic planning for the Merlin Entertainments Group property located in Concord, North Carolina.Padgett recently returned to Florida and relocated to South Florida after spending 4 years in Iceland as the General Manager of the SEA LIFE Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary.

“We are so excited to welcome Audrey, as she brings a wealth of experience to this important leadership position,” said Bryan Megrath, General Manager at Rapids Waterpark. “She’ll be a vital part of bringing in new audiences and strengthening connections with our existing patrons and partners.”

“Rapids has a long track record of delivering thrilling experiences for the whole family and I am honored to be ushering in this next chapter. It is an exciting time to be joining the team, with Mega Mayhem opening in 2024 and a new lineup of special events coming soon,” stated Audrey Padgett, Director of Marketing & Sales at Rapids Water Park.