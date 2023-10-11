Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. closes on new building to expand fiberglass manufacturing capacity & capabilities

Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. (RSA) purchased a new building that neighbors their existing campus located at 60 Choate Circle, Montoursville, PA. The new building will add 25,000 square feet of manufacturing space to their already existing 75,000 square feet, bringing the total campus to 10 acres and 100,000 square feet of operating space. The additional manufacturing space is dedicated to the expansion of their Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic department, which has seen over 100% growth in the last year. RSA will begin immediate renovation in the new space including installment of 3 large custom booths, along with new technology and equipment. With those technology and equipment additions, RSA is introducing an expanded resume of Fiberglass production capabilities including: Infusion Processes, Resin Transfer Molding, Silicone Vacuum Bagging, and Carbon Fiber.

In recent years, RSA has been awarded fiberglass projects across multiple industries in varying scales. Notable projects include:

Waste water tanks as large as 5000 gal for sanitation

MRI simulator tables for the medical industry

Forklift skins & body components for the industrial, automation, and material handling industries

Train bodies, seats, and other ride components for the amusement industry

Theming and scenery designs associated with queue lines also for the amusement industry

Slide components for the waterpark industry

In 2024, RSA will focus on building their portfolio of work in existing industries and will also look to find work in new places. The company has intentions of attending multiple Marine and Boating tradeshows along with highlighting their new fiberglass capabilities at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, the largest trade show for the attractions industry.

This past July (2023), RSA announced the addition of a new material and production capability: EVA. Now, followed by this fiberglass expansion, RSA is taking on new heights of business growth. 2024 will be an exciting year for the company and their new and existing customers as RSA continues to fulfill custom orders through a solution based, one stop shop business model.