Magic Of Lights Illuminates Alabama Adventure for the first time ever this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This holiday season will be even brighter, merrier and more colorful as Magic of Lights transforms Alabama Adventure into a vibrant drive-through holiday-themed light display. The festive event kicks off November 17th and runs through December 31st.

Produced by Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC, “Magic of Lights” will make its Birmingham, AL debut at Alabama Adventure, featuring dozens of displays, festive favorites, and digital animation, all constructed with millions of individual LED lights to create a memorable holiday experience for the whole family.

“We are excited to bring Magic of Lights to the Birmingham community for the first time ever and believe it will become an annual holiday tradition,” says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC. “Our innovative creative team has designed a drive-through holiday wonderland light experience that promises to dazzle and delight guests of all ages.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with Magic of Lights for our upcoming Christmas light show! Their expertise in creating enchanting, immersive light displays is unparalleled, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner to bring this vision to life. Together, we’re going to create a Christmas experience like no other, one that will leave our guests in awe and filled with the spirit of the season. We can’t wait to see the magic they’ll weave into our park to make this holiday season truly unforgettable!” -Dan Koch, President and Owner

Other illuminated displays include the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie®, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, and the legendary BIGFOOT® Monster Truck. Created with over two million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive event everyone will enjoy.

A new augmented reality feature will be introduced this year as well to make the magical experience even more interactive, with details set to be released in November.