Laser Tag blogger completes goal to Laser Tag in all 50 states … twice!

Laser tag history has been made…twice! Laurie Jean Britton (known in the industry as the blogger/podcaster Tivia) originally became the first person ever to play laser tag in all 50 states on Laser Tag Day in March of 2019 and nearly five years later completed the challenge a second time. Erik Guthrie, curator of the Laser Tag Museum, affirmed that “Laurie Jean Britton is the first person to ever play laser tag in all 50 states of the Union, not once, but twice.” Her journey was completed with a finale game played on October 7th at the Ozone Laser Tag in Owensboro, KY and documented on her blog at TiviachickLovesLaserTag.com.