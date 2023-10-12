Gardaland Magic Halloween kicks off The monstrously fun event is staged at the Park until 5 November

The curtain has risen on the twenty-first edition of Gardaland Magic Halloween, the Park’s monstrously fun event – offered in a double version, one more scary for real chills and the other softer and more colourful – on stage until 5 November.

The fun starts as early as Friday evening on “Scary Fridays”, designed for guests who are not afraid to test their own mettle. Guests are welcomed by a completely revamped Welcome Show with 13 dancing black crows that, to the notes of a new musical beat and accompanied by acrobatics and fireworks, involve the spectators in a truly chilling show!

After last year’s success, the fun has doubled also in the Scary Zones – available every Friday –, the delimited areas infested with zombies, monsters and scary creatures that have the task of testing guests’ courage, in a daring adventure in perfect Gardaland Magic Halloween style.

During Gardaland Magic Halloween, twenty thousand kilograms of pumpkins, tombstones, cobwebs and monstrous creatures make the Park’s avenues an enchanting place in which to discover the countless themed novelties: from the make-up station to look like your favourite monster, to the travelling monster band and “Trick or Treat, la caccia all’ultimo dolcetto” (Trick or Treat, the hunt for the last treat). All participants, buying their own personal pumpkin, will have to fulfil a mission: to find the stands dedicated to the initiative in the Park and collect around 450 g of colourful, delicious sweets by the end of the day.

Weekends bring new adventures also at the Buffalo Stage with Windigo, a legendary creature from Native American mythology that will transport spectators to the “darker” side of the Old West with traditional ritual dances, impressive juggling performances and spectacular acrobatics.

The Teatro della Fantasia, on the other hand, is invaded by the eclectic Wondy e la pozione magica (Wondy and the Magic Potion), a show designed especially for children, with a blend of juggling, comedy, magic, surprises and interaction that will engage and entertain every guest.

A new themed show is also scheduled at Gardaland Theatre: Midnight, L’ora del Duca (Midnight, The Duke’s Hour),an incredible “dark show” presented by acrobats and performers from the “Circus of Horrors”, accompanied by an evocative soundtrack, ad hoc set, and the inclusion of special effects and magical illusions. The audience is invited to visit the dark dungeons of the mysterious castle, where bizarre characters roam and monstrous creatures are kept prisoner.

For the whole period of Gardaland Magic Halloween, the Gnomes’ Wood will also take on a new guise as the Haunted Wood: an interactive path suitable for children from five years upward and populated by the most iconic Halloween creatures. Once through the entrance, each visitor will be the “victim” of funny tricks played by the mischievous inhabitants of the forest.

Meanwhile, to mark the occasion, the 4D Cinema is offering two new releases: the first with “IT – The 4D Experience”, available on Scary Fridays and intended for audiences over the age of 14 (children under 14 must be accompanied), and the second with “Happy Family – THE RIDE”, every Saturday and Sunday.

In Jumanji Square, there will be the grand finale with La Regina di Halloween (The Halloween Queen), the final show featuring the witch Zenda, Prezzemolo, Aurora and their full dance troupe. Celebrated with songs, choreography and acrobatic acts, the Halloween Queen will be proclaimed!

Throughout the days at the Park, there is no shortage of food and drink options – delicious hot dogs with “bloody” sausage fingers, creepy burgers, black focaccia, cochinita burritos, scary pizza, black “schiacciata” flatbread, scary ice cream, poisoned apples through to scary desserts and infernal cocktails – enough to make the palate shudder!

The fun is truly non-stop and will also double down for the darkest night ever on 31 October; for the Halloween Party, Jumanji Square will be transformed into a dance area open until late at night, complete with scary guests!

Gardaland Magic Halloween is the right occasion to visit Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, the fully themed aquarium hosting more than 5,000 marine creatures where it is possible to discover the most fascinating species populating our planet.

To round off the Halloween-themed adventure and prolong the experience also throughout the night, it is possible to stay in one of the three hotels of the Resort: Gardaland Hotel, Gardaland Adventure Hotel and Gardaland Magic Hotel,where you can enjoy a wonderful new experience, choosing from 475 rooms, 264 of which are fully themed.