Embed Rocks Europe with SaaS Solutions, championing customer success

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Embed, the ultimate cloud-based, cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, showcased its SaaS solutions and other breakthrough innovations at IAAPA Expo Europe in Vienna, Austria.

“We’re thrilled to have another successful trade show for the books – and the biggest one in Europe at that!” says Saeed Abdillahi, EMEA Sales Manager at Embed. “As champions of our customers’ success, we are privileged to bring the latest SaaS solutions to the region to help FECs transition manual processes to digital – starting off with the Mobile Wallet virtual game card and STATS business intelligence dashboard.”

“As we are taking STATS global – the data visualisation dashboard powered by Amazon Web Services – we are seeing a great reception and turnout for our Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions like the Mobile Wallet, which recently exemplified with a 5x increase in reload value versus cash and credit card for our customers based on 2022-2023 success metrics,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “With 50% of consumers in the UK alone already showing preference over cashless versus cash, the European market is indeed ripe to go cashless.”

Aside from demos of breakthrough innovations, here are the key highlights from the show:

Booth Action

The Embed Mavericks had the opportunity to connect with key customers and partners like the Veltmeijer Group, Funstation UK, FARO Games, and BALO. Embed’s local partner, Bandai Namco UK, also showed its support to transform the FECs in the region. FECs from the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belguim, Romania, and Czech Republic visited the Embed booth to discuss how to propel their businesses forward by going fully cashless with Embed from being mainly coin-op or having a local solutions provider.



10 Years with the Veltmeijer Group

After the first day of the show, the Embed Mavericks celebrated with the Veltmeijer Group over dinner to mark the 10-year partnership. “We raised our glasses to an amazing partnership with Roger Tubée and the rest of VG and are excited to see this relationship continue skyrocketing into the future for more years to come,” says Bonnie Cheraparambil, EMEA Operations Director at Embed.



What’s Next?

Catch the Embed team next at the IAAPA Expo from 14 to 17 November at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Aside from the Mobile Wallet and STATS, Embed will perform free demos of its roster of integrated hardware and software solutions such as KIOSK+ and TOOLKIT, and showcase game cards and wearable media at its Bling Trunk. Stay tuned for the big announcements, releases, and more industry-firsts!



