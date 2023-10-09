Embed launches first-ever Top 100 FECs List to recognize the industry’s best

SINGAPORE — Embed, the ultimate cloud-based, cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, launches the industry’s first-ever Top 100 FECs list in the run-up to IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida in November 2023.

Building a lasting business takes a dedicated, customer-centric, pioneering business owner committed to providing the best customer experience. Building an industry requires a société of passionate entrepreneurs who embrace technology innovation to drive transformation. As champions of their customers’ success, Embed released the Top 100 FECs list to show recognition and support to the industry’s best players. “Embed’s Top 100 FECs list is exactly that – a collective of the best of the best FECs that built the industry to what it is today,” says Sara Paz, CMO at Embed.

The Top 100 FECs is a catalogue of businesses across the globe that vary wildly in size, number of locations, and type of FEC, but share ONE thing in common: they are the most admired and respected in the industry.

Their secret? Their businesses are fuelled by Embed and have been running on the Embed system for more than a decade.

The Real Stars of the Industry

To recognise the stars skyrocketing the industry into the future, the Top 100 FECs list follow these categories:

Fun Legacies (20 years and beyond with Embed): There are FECs and then there are FECs that leave indelible marks on the industry; Legacies are the latter. They are fiercely customer-centric but know that the business of fun is more than just leveling up the guest experience and increasing the bottom line; it’s moving and shaking the industry for decades with innovations that change the game for good. These players are the most respected, backed by multi-generational families dedicated to growing the industry.

Fun Virtuosos (15-19 years with Embed) Virtuosos spent years working to hone their craft, achieving both technical and customer-centric excellence in the industry empowered by our partnership and solutions. These enable them to grow and expand their businesses and evolve FECs into an operational powerhouse.

Fun Experts (10 to 14 years with Embed) They’ve come so far with their expertise and they’re just getting started. Experts push the envelope further, dominating some industry segments and redefining others. Experts led the industry to transition guests from coins to cashless, from manual to digital, which is why they’re so admired.

Embed will recognise the Top 100 FECs during a press conference at the upcoming IAAPA Expo in Orlando, FL next month. “It’s unheard of in the SaaS and big tech industries for customers to stay with one tech solutions provider. That’s why we’re over the moon and humbled to be the constant choice through every milestone, challenge, and success!” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “This collective is truly a membership of thought leaders who knowledge-transfer and cross-pollinate best practices and ideas with each other to forge meaningful relationships instead of stirring competition.” CTO Andy Welsh adds, “These FECs are the reason we continue to innovate our tech sector and pioneer solutions the industry has never seen, as it’s a privilege to call their wins ours as well.”

Check out the Top 100 FECs list here.

Embed is also set to unveil new breakthrough innovations and exciting additions to its growing family of industry insiders at IAAPA Expo Orlando. Attendees can expect free demos of its roster of integrated hardware and software solutions such as the Mobile Wallet, STATS, KIOSK+, and TOOLKIT suite, and a showcase of game cards and wearable media at the show-stopping Bling Trunk.

Catch the Embed team at IAAPA Expo Orlando from 14 to 17 November at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL.