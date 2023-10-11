Dippin’ Dots releases new ‘dough-licious’ flavor: Frozeti Dough

PADUCAH, Ky. — Dippin’ Dots, the original beaded ice cream today announced the debut of their newest flavor, Frozeti Dough. The new flavor will be available for customer purchase beginning in November 2023, with a broader consumer release planned for Spring 2024.

Inspired by Dippin’ Dots’ mascot Frozeti the Yeti’s cool blue color, fans dough-not want to miss out on this irresistibly fun new flavor. The unique flavor profile includes a craveable combination of sugar cookie Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, dotted with pieces of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Dough and is certified kosher.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our latest Dippin’ Dots flavor, Frozeti Dough, to our fans,” said Matt Inderlied, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Dippin’ Dots. “There is a lot that goes into a new flavor launch—we’re constantly speaking with Dippin’ Dots fans and customers to learn more about their tastes and preferences. The cookie flavor profile is trending and Frozeti Dough was the top performing product in flavor tests. We’re excited to share this new playful flavor with our fans nationwide in the coming months.”

Frozeti Dough will be available at Dippin’ Dots locations, convenience stores, amusement and entertainment venues, and local events nationwide. Dippin’ Dots product is also available for online order in scoopable bulk and individual serving pre-packs at www.DippinDots.com.