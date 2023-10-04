Blackpool Pleasure Beach announces savings of more than £10k with discounted season passes

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has launched discounted season passes for 2024, which could save thrillseekers more than £10K in entry fees if they book before the end of October.

At £139, the Platinum Club Season Pass costs less than the equivalent of just three full-price tickets – and guarantees more than 200 visits for free based on the amusement park’s current opening schedule.

For superfans wanting to use their pass every day of the season, the total savings could reach a whopping £10,250 and would allow them to visit for only 69p per day.

A full priced Platinum Club Season Pass costs £189.60, meaning early-birds can lock in an initial saving of £50.60 by booking before 1 November.

The pass also guarantees one free entry to six other theme parks across Europe; Liseberg in Sweden, Europa Park in Germany, Port Aventura and Isla Mágica in Spain, Efteling in The Netherlands, and Emerald Park in the Republic of Ireland.

Additionally, holders are entitled to discounts of up to 25 per cent on in-park purchases such as retail, photographs, Speedy Pass and Meal Deals, as well as 10 per cent off at The Big Blue Hotel, The White Tower Restaurant, and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not.

CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We know our guests love to visit us time and time again and it’s not unusual for us to welcome people through our gates multiple times a year.

“We have a full seasonal calendar of events from March right through to December, from fireworks and late night riding at the height of summer to experiencing the park transformed for Halloween. No two visits are the same and our season passes are the best way for families and friends to experience everything we have to offer.”

The discounted £139 price is only valid until 31 October, rising to £149 during the month of November. Passes booked in December will be available for £169 before they reach their full price of £189.60 in January 2024.