Area15 hosts exclusive TwitchCon Party 2023

On Friday, Oct. 20, AREA15 hosted more than 4,000 guests for the exclusive, invite-only TwitchCon Party 2023. Taking place across the entire AREA15 district, including Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and Illuminarium, the private event included distinctive performances and appearances by some of the world’s top Twitch streamers and social media influencers.

Inside AREA15’s A-Lot, attendees were captivated with performances by blklght, Geneburn, Findtherabbit and Vanessa Lopez. The 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal featured sets by TIGERMOM TOY, ggPeteQ, namdosean, DataBaes and orso.