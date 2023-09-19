Story Land to host Safety Awareness + Hero Appreciation Day

Fun and safety come together at Story Land’s first-ever Safety Awareness Day! Story Land is hosting this brand-new event on Sunday, September 24, which seeks to educate the community while honoring first responders.

Sunday’s event will feature a variety of safety-related organizations from firefighters to police officers and more, providing plenty of educational meet and greet opportunities. Emergency service vehicles including firetrucks, patrols boats and more will be scattered throughout the park, giving guests uniquely interactive experiences, plus photo oppertunities. Throughout the day, EMS helicopters will land and take off from property, (weather permitting).

Sunday is also Hero Appreciation Day, meaning all Military, First Responders, Police, Firefighters, EMS, and Medical Professionals get FREE ADMISSION to the park with valid ID. Spouse/partner + immediate children ages 3-17 are only $29.99 each at the park’s Main Gate.

Story Land is open weekends 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Plus, for a limited time only guests can save up to $50 off the purchase of a Season Pass for 2024, which includes the rest of 2023.