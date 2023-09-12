PrimeTime Amusements joins forces with Family Entertainment Group to enhance entertainment offerings in Central Florida

ITASCA, Ill. — Family Entertainment Group (FEG) is thrilled to announce that PrimeTime Amusements has joined the Family Entertainment Group portfolio of businesses.

Founded by David Goldfarb in 1992, PrimeTime Amusements, a globally recognized operator of arcades, has entered into a transformative partnership with Family Entertainment Group. This partnership signifies a significant milestone for both companies, as FEG adds the operations of 20 arcades and entertainment centers across premier resort and hospitality locations within the Central Florida market.

This strategic collaboration significantly expands FEG’s footprint within the pivotal Orlando market, reinforcing the Company’s position as the foremost outsourced provider of family entertainment, games, and attractions for resort, waterpark, and amusement park operators nationwide. FEG’s proven track record in delivering top‐tier entertainment experiences aligns seamlessly with PrimeTime Amusements’ legacy of excellence, promising an exciting evolution in the industry landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome David and the talented members of PrimeTime Amusements into the FEG family,” stated George Smith, Founder and CEO of FEG. “This combination not only strengthens our position within Orlando but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to elevating entertainment offerings for families and visitors. Together, we are poised to create unforgettable experiences that resonate with audiences of all ages.”

David Goldfarb shared his excitement, stating, “We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with George and the remarkable FEG team. This collaboration uniquely positions PrimeTime Amusements to provide unparalleled arcade experiences to its patrons across its multiple locations.”

The combined company will invest nearly 100 pieces of new equipment in PrimeTime’s existing sites including video, virtual reality and redemption games. As these exciting enhancements roll out, guests can anticipate new games, experiences, and unmatched fun across Orlando’s most sought‐after resort destinations.