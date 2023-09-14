New Haunted House at Halloween Nights in Toverland

From Saturday 7 October, theme park Toverland is all about Halloween with sixteen family-friendly Halloween Days at daytime and thirteen terrifying Halloween Nights in the evenings. During those Nights, 160 scare actors will scare the hell out of visitors across five thrilling scare zones and six horrifying Haunted Experiences. New this year is a haunted house called ‘Now You’re Mine’, whereby a tour of a mining museum gets a very mysterious twist. Scare zone ‘Cirque’ is also renewed, with large circus grounds that stretch beyond the gates of Toverland. More information about the programme can be found on toverland.com/halloween.

New Haunted House: Now You’re Mine

Visitors of Mining Museum Sevenum are able to admire a temporary exhibition about Mijndert Müller, a striking mining director who went into the dark tunnels of the mine to search for the Magnum Opus, a stone that is supposed to give you eternal life. But he disappeared, never to be seen again. For those who are daring enough to investigate the secrets of this mining director, a tour awaits of Now You’re Mine which lasts around 20 minutes. Tickets are € 9.50 each and available, as long as stocks last, via Toverland’s website.

Horrifying Halloween Nights

During the Halloween Nights (age advice 12+ years), terrifying monsters take possession over Toverland. Once they’ve shown themselves to the visitors in an impressive parade, they disappear off to five free scare zones and six paid Haunted Experiences. Bigger than ever this year is scare zone Cirque. Courageous visitors can walk across the circus grounds to encounter freaky circus performers, step on board nostalgic fairground attractions, play Dutch games of the past and indulge their appetites at the food trucks. ‘Fiesta de los Muertos’ sees the return of the Mexican dead, Trojan zombie warriors roam around in ’DesTroy’, ice witch Morgana takes reigns in ‘Morgana’s Frozen Knights’ and mutant crew members terrorise the seabed in ‘Shadows of the Sea’.

Visitors are required to book a ticket and a time slot for the six Haunted Experiences (€ 5 – € 9.50). Besides the new Haunted House Now You’re Mine, daredevils can also enter a forest containing dark witches in ‘The Witches Forest’, find their way amongst giant rats in a maze called ‘Trapped’ and go explore the mysterious mansion ‘Maison de la Magie’. Visitors come across lifelike dolls in a place called ‘The Dollhouse’ and they can search for the lost forest keeper in ‘Fear the Woods’.

All-in Fear Pass

Visitors who want to experience all of the Haunted Experiences have the option to buy an all-in Fear Pass. This Fear Pass costs € 49.50 and gives one-off access to all six Experiences. Owners of a Fear Pass do not have to book a time slot and are even allowed to skip the queues. The Fear Pass is also a real collectors’ item: it consists of a unique lanyard with a physical pass.

Family-friendly Halloween Days

During the Halloween Days (age advice: up to 12 years) are two thrilling family shows and five remarkable Halloween experiences great opportunities for the whole family to enjoy. New this year is the indoor experience Magic Forest. In this remarkable forest, visitors will explore a magical lime tree. Toos Toverhoed and Morrel are having their scary party in a show called ‘Toos & Morrel go scaring’. Also returning again is Dr. Fool, who loves to test the fears of our youngest guests. Finally, do not forget to pay a visit to the Pumpkin Farm, where visitors can admire a total of 40,000(!) pumpkins this year.

Practical information

The Halloween Nights take place on 7 October, 14 until 16 October, 18 until 22 October, 27 until 29 October and 4 November. Toverland remains open until 23:00 hours during the Halloween Nights with a fireworks display at 22:45 to mark the end of the day. All other attractions are also open. Visitors can enjoy the Halloween Days on 7 and 8 October, 14 until 22 October, 27 until 29 October and 4 and 5 November. Tickets are available via tickets.toverland.com/halloween.