Legacy designed Chimelong Spaceship theme park receives seven Guinness World Records

ZHUHAI, China, and HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — In the buildup to its grand opening, the all-new Chimelong Spaceship Theme Park in Zhuhai, China, has become the recipient of an unprecedented seven Guinness World Records!

These world records include:

World’s Largest Indoor Theme Park : With 397,064 square meters of enclosed area (4,271,783 square feet), the park surpasses previous recordholder Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi.

: With 397,064 square meters of enclosed area (4,271,783 square feet), the park surpasses previous recordholder Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi. World’s Largest Aquarium: With a combined total of 75,350,969 liters of tanks (16,574,889 gallons), Chimelong surpasses its own record established at the neighboring Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in 2014. The facility houses 38 aquarium tanks, home to nearly 300 species.

With a combined total of 75,350,969 liters of tanks (16,574,889 gallons), Chimelong surpasses its own record established at the neighboring Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in 2014. The facility houses 38 aquarium tanks, home to nearly 300 species. World’s Largest Aquarium Tank: Breaking their own record once again, the park’s largest tank has a capacity of 56,450,136 liters (12,417,288 gallons).

Breaking their own record once again, the park’s largest tank has a capacity of 56,450,136 liters (12,417,288 gallons). World’s Largest Indoor Artificial Wave : The park’s record-breaking main tank is equipped with hardware capable of generating waves measuring up to 3.2m (10’ feet 6” inches).

: The park’s record-breaking main tank is equipped with hardware capable of generating waves measuring up to 3.2m (10’ feet 6” inches). World’s Largest Living Coral Reef Exhibit : Spread over 10 specialized coral tanks, the 2,848,562 liter (626,595 gallons) exhibit is the largest of its kind.

: Spread over 10 specialized coral tanks, the 2,848,562 liter (626,595 gallons) exhibit is the largest of its kind. World’s Highest Seated Capacity Motion Simulator : Boasting a capacity of 304 riders on a single platform, the “Bermuda Storm” simulator ride is unprecedented in scale.

: Boasting a capacity of 304 riders on a single platform, the “Bermuda Storm” simulator ride is unprecedented in scale. World’s Largest Curved Projection Screen: Accompanying “Bermuda Storm’s” supersized simulator platform is a colossal projection screen, encompassing over 1,682 square meters of surface.

The Chimelong Spaceship was designed by the team at Legacy Entertainment, the California-based firm. Legacy is globally renowned for its large-scale Theme Park and Aquarium projects, including Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, and The Sea Shell Aquarium at VinWonders, Phu Quoc.

The new Chimelong Spaceship Theme Park began Soft Openings on September 16, 2023, in order to take advantage of the high demand generated by the upcoming National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. An official opening date has yet to be announced.