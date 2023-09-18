Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas, hosted top indoor adventure event of the year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association (IATP) held their Conference & Trade Show Sept. 10 – 12, at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas. With trampoline and indoor adventure parks at peak popularity nationwide and growing at a dramatic rate, Austin was the center of industry development, education, and fun during the interactive and innovative three-day event.

“This was my favorite IATP Conference EVER!” said Suzanne Wolfe Jewell with the Trampoline & Adventures Advisory Group (TAAG).

“This was the best show I’ve been to in years,” added Greg Spittle with ROLLER.

Attendees got the chance to learn from almost 40 industry experts across nearly 30 educational sessions on topics including inclusivity, implementing AI in parks, HR, finance, and legal issues to name a few.

Attendees noted that they chose to attend this year’s event due to the speaker lineup and educational sessions. Additionally, attendees got to try out the latest in trampoline and adventure park products with hands-on experiences and immersive booths.

“We’re so excited to hear such positive feedback on the show this year,” said Sarah DiCello, Executive Vice President of IATP. “It’s taken many months to put this together with our Board, committees and staff, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

Industry professionals can save the date for the 2024 IATP Conference & Trade Show, which will be held at the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from Sept. 9-11, 2024.