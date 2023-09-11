Halloween Horror Nights is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Studios Hollywood marked the highly anticipated opening of Halloween Horror Nights with a feverish flurry of excitement last night, beckoning in 38 terrifying nights that feature eight scary haunted houses, including “The Last of Us,” “Stranger Things” and “The Exorcist: Believer,” three original scare zones, two new live experiences and the popular Terror Tram.

Halloween Horror Nights continues on September 8-10, 14-17, 21-24, 27-30; October 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29 and 31, 2023.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights lineup includes:

“The Last of Us” lets guests step into the world of Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game, as they venture alongside Joel and Ellie through an overgrown Pittsburgh and survive against Clickers, Hunters and more.

"Stranger Things 4" brings season 4 of Netflix's original series to life, transporting guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest villain, Vecna, hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme.

Face an evil reawakened in "The Exorcist: Believer," inspired by the Universal Pictures' terrifying new horror film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment.

"Universal Monsters: Unmasked" expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time in a chilling new story. The haunted house features an original score from GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, SLASH.

"Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count," inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films, features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the series and films.

"Evil Dead Rise" brings guests to a new twisted tale in the Evil Dead franchise, based on New Line Cinema's 2023 box office hit.

"Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America" includes Latin American folklore's most terrifying ghosts and creatures.

"Holidayz in Hell" takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

"Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz" puts guests on the world-renowned Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from planet Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter's Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele's epic blockbusters.

"Blumhouse: Behind the Screams" is an original concept that showcases a selection of Blumhouse horror films, including the highly anticipated films Five Nights at Freddy's and The Exorcist: Believer, as well as fan-loving hits like M3GAN and The Black Phone. This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters.

is an original concept that showcases a selection of Blumhouse horror films, including the highly anticipated films Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Exorcist: Believer, as well as fan-loving hits like M3GAN and The Black Phone. This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters. For the first time, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” takes the blockbuster film franchise into an entirely new environment…open waters, in an all-new live show. Located within the WaterWorld venue and featuring adrenaline-filled action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns and massive explosions, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” celebrates an evening of anarchy without thought of punishment or fear of retribution.

All-new scare zones taunt and torment guests as they navigate the darkness from one terrifying haunted house to the next. These include:

“El Terror de las Momias” is a Latin-themed scare zone and an extension of the “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” haunted house that takes guests on a desperate attempt to escape an ancient army of unearthed mummies.

Located on New York Street, the "Toyz" scare zonedares guests to play in the toy box of terror where a wicked toymaker uses dark magic to bring his evil toys to life.

scare zonedares guests to play in the toy box of terror where a wicked toymaker uses dark magic to bring his evil toys to life. A welcome wagon of “Ghostz” featuring a horde of blood-soaked, chainsaw-wielding ghosts gather at the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights to rattle nerves.

Select theme park attractions also remain open during the run of event, including “Jurassic World—The Ride,” “Transformers™: The Ride-3D,” “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride” and “The Simpsons Ride.™”

“The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” is also open during Halloween Horror Nights, inviting guests to experience some of their favorite attractions, including “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff.™” As part of the event, guests will encounter Death Eaters™, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, roam Hogsmeade™ village in search of others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause.

Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Night ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the premium R.I.P. Tour, the new Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change),and the popular Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass. For more information about each ticket type and Terms and Conditions, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

Guests can also unlock six months of Peacock Premium with the online purchase of single-night event tickets or the popular Frequent Fear and Rush of Fear Passes. Limited time offer. Eligibility restrictions and Terms Apply.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Thursday, September 7 through Tuesday, October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Friday, September 1 through Saturday, November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort.