ETF Ride Systems celebrates 25th anniversary

NEDERWEERT — ETF Ride Systems, part of the ETF Group (est. 1951), celebrates its 25th anniversary. The global leader in trackless dark rides and innovative ride solutions was founded in September 1998 after the company had already been indirectly active in the entertainment industry for a few years. ETF Ride Systems push the boundaries of entertainment and technology, and the company does not slow down with new rides around the world coming soon.

Over the past quarter-century, ETF Ride Systems has consistently delivered cutting-edge ride systems, elevating the amusement park industry to new heights. The company’s commitment to quality, safety, and innovation has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the world of theme parks, FEC’s and museums.

New Rides on the Horizon

As we celebrate this milestone, ETF Ride Systems is excited to share plans for the (near) future. We are delighted to announce the launch of a new ride in the heart of the entertainment capital, Las Vegas, later this year.

Looking ahead to the coming year, ETF Ride Systems will also be expanding its footprint in Europe with new attractions set to debut in England and Germany, among others. More details about these projects will follow as soon as possible.

Time-Tested Attractions Still Going Strong

In an industry where innovation is key, ETF Ride Systems takes immense pride in the longevity of attractions. Two of our oldest and beloved rides are currently undergoing extensive refurbishments, ensuring they continue to thrill and delight guests for another 25 years. We are committed to preserving the magic and nostalgia of these experiences while infusing them with modern technology and enhancements.

A Quarter-Century of Excellence

“Reaching 25 years in this industry is a significant achievement, and it’s a testament to the hard work, passion, and innovation of our team,” said Ruud Koppens, president of ETF Ride Systems. “We are excited about the future and the opportunity to continue creating unforgettable memories for guests around the world.”

As we celebrate this incredible milestone, ETF Ride Systems would like to express gratitude to our clients, partners, and loyal fans who have supported us throughout this journey. We look forward to many more years of experiences that leave a lasting impact.

Stay tuned for updates on our upcoming attractions and the latest developments in the world of ETF Ride Systems.