Costumes, candy and all-new Halloween surprises take over SeaWorld Orlando’s daytime family-friendly Spooktacular Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is excited to celebrate Halloween with families and children of all ages once again at this year’s Spooktacular. From showing off their dance skills at the Scarecrow Halloween Dance Party to decorating witchy-good cookies in Sesame Street Land, the days will be overflowing with activities to get the whole family in the Halloween spirit. Kids will love collecting ghoulish goodies as they explore SeaWorld Orlando’s fun-filled trick-or-treating trail and meet colorful characters along the way. The days will also be full of other immersive and family-friendly activities to get the whole family into the Halloween spirit.

This daytime event takes place every Saturday and Sunday starting September 16 and extends to Friday through Sunday from October 6 through the day of Halloween. SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular is included with park admission.

All-New Entertainment and Family-Friendly Fall Activities

Spooktacular will feature a variety of fun, family-friendly Halloween activities perfect for a spooky fall day! New this year, the entire family can bust a move at the Scarecrow Halloween Dance Party, located in Journey to Atlantis Plaza. DJs will fill the air with music while Scarecrows show off their dance moves at select performance times throughout the day.

Families can also enjoy the All-New Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt. Guests can purchase a scavenger hunt map and follow the clues to win amazing prizes. There will also be an all-new cookie decorating and craft area located at Journey to Atlantis Plaza. Crafts are included in park admission but the cookie decorating kit will be an additional purchase.

SeaWorld Spooktacular’s Halloween Activities include:

Trick-or-Treat Candy Trail: Children can don their favorite costumes and go trick-or-treating throughout the park, collecting a variety of candies and snacks at 12 different candy stations along the way. To participate, grab a SeaWorld trick-or-treat bag, available for purchase at the entrance of the Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Children can don their favorite costumes and go trick-or-treating throughout the park, collecting a variety of candies and snacks at 12 different candy stations along the way. To participate, grab a SeaWorld trick-or-treat bag, available for purchase at the entrance of the Trick-or-Treat Trail. Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast: Park guests can start their day at SeaFire Grill with Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast, where they can get photos, hugs, and autographs from their favorite Sesame Street characters. There is an additional cost for this exclusive part of Spooktacular.

Park guests can start their day at SeaFire Grill with Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast, where they can get photos, hugs, and autographs from their favorite Sesame Street characters. There is an additional cost for this exclusive part of Spooktacular. Costume Contest: Each Friday in October, costume enthusiasts can join a costume contest at the Journey to Atlantis Plaza, with a chance to win exciting prizes.

Each Friday in October, costume enthusiasts can join a costume contest at the Journey to Atlantis Plaza, with a chance to win exciting prizes. Meet-a-Mermaid: Guests can meet a friendly Halloween mermaid along the trick-or-treat trail. Kids of all ages will love meeting and taking special photos with the mermaids as they walk through the trail collecting candy.

Guests can meet a friendly Halloween mermaid along the trick-or-treat trail. Kids of all ages will love meeting and taking special photos with the mermaids as they walk through the trail collecting candy. Pumpkin Storyteller: Wander through the Pumpkin Garden to see how many friendly pumpkin fish you can spot. During your travels, you may even run into the Pumpkin Queen as she reads stories in the garden, happening at select times throughout the day.

Wander through the Pumpkin Garden to see how many friendly pumpkin fish you can spot. During your travels, you may even run into the Pumpkin Queen as she reads stories in the garden, happening at select times throughout the day. Halloween Storytime with Big Bird: Gather around Big Bird’s nest to hear some of his favorite Halloween stories during Storytime with Big Bird, happening at select times throughout the day.

Gather around Big Bird’s nest to hear some of his favorite Halloween stories during Storytime with Big Bird, happening at select times throughout the day. Build-your-own Cookie Bar: Adults and kids can enjoy our build-your-own cookie cup bar, featuring mini cookie cups filled with fun selections of goodies and topped with candy, sprinkles and whipped cream.

Plus, don’t forget to support the Teal Pumpkin Program for those with allergies – guests with food allergies can collect teal tokens at candy stations and redeem them for allergy-friendly items at Coconut Bay Traders in the Key West area of the park.

Rules for Halloween Costumes

All guests are welcome to dress up in Halloween costumes. Guests who are ages 13 and older may not wear costume masks or hoods, and all costumes are subject to the normal dress code for the park. In addition, face painting is not permitted on any guests unless it is done by park artists.

Howl-O-Scream Returns to Take Over the Night

When the sun goes down, SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream returns promising skull-shivering scares beyond your worst nightmare giving you more screams than any other theme park. From a petrifying pier to a toxic wasteland, experience the shadow-stalking fears that lie around every corner and reimagined frights all through the night. Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando is intended for mature audiences and takes screams to the extreme. This year’s event features 5 haunted houses, 7 scare zones along with several bars, roaming haunts and shows. For thrills alongside chills, guests can soar to death-defying heights on fan-favorite attractions such as Manta, Mako, Pipeline, and Ice Breaker. SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream will take place on select dates from September 8 – October 31, 2023.

Best Way to Play

One of the best ways for guests to experience SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular is with a SeaWorld Orlando 2024 Fun Card, which offers park admission through December 31, 2024, for one low price of $131.99. Guests who purchase a Fun Card right now will have the opportunity to attend Spooktacular and the award-winning Christmas Celebration this year. Guests will also have admission to SeaWorld Orlando for a full calendar year to experience thrilling rides, amazing animal encounters and energizing entertainment while also getting the opportunity to be part of all the seasonal events happening in 2024. For even more unbeatable benefits, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass for as low as $14/month + tax with no down payment. With an Annual Pass, guests will enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Some restrictions and blockout dates apply. Annual Passes and Fun Cards can be purchased at SeaWorldOrlando.com.