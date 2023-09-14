Captain Steven Guignon comes aboard as new house accounts manager for Intercard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has hired Steven Guignon as its house accounts manager. He will work on the inside sales team along with key accounts manager Chris Deusinger.

An experienced small businessman, Steve has expertise in growing B2B sales from existing accounts. A US Coast Guard-certified boat captain, Steve most recently handled sales for Alaska Luxury Tours, a company he co-founded. In 2022 the company made $1.7 million in sales providing luxury whale watching tours for eleven major cruise lines. Prior to Alaska Luxury Tours, Steve was a cruise ship captain in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Steve also has extensive experience in tech sales. For several years he was an area sales manager for AT&T, managing five retail stores across the Midwest.

“Steve has over 20 years of experience in sales and relationship building as a sales executive and business owner,” says Bill Allen, North America sales manager for Intercard. “His skill in growing sales with existing customers will be a great asset to Intercard as we continue to expand our inside sales operation.”

A native of St. Louis, Steve is a graduate of the University of Missouri with a degree in business management. As a child he fell in love with arcade games on family visits to Six Flags Amusement Park St. Louis. His favorite games are Skee Ball and Pop-a-Shot Basketball.

Steve is available at sguignon@intercardinc.com to answer questions from customers about Intercard’s popular products and services for amusement operators.