Universal CityWalk celebrates 30 years

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Thirty years ago, Universal Studios collaborated with visionary architect Jon Jerde to mastermind the quintessential urban California street, set amid a theme park and a working production movie and television studio, and sandwiched between towering palm trees and asphalt. The result became globally known as Universal CityWalk Hollywood, a dynamic, open-air destination that redefined and reimagined contemporary shopping, dining and entertainment in Southern California.

When CityWalk debuted in 1993, it was hailed as revolutionary; a prototypical urban entertainment complex that boosted the city’s rhythm through a foundation built on immersive experiences. It was conceived as a multi-sensory experience designed to spectacularly stimulate the senses and evoke a whimsical environment reflective of Los Angeles’ eclectic landscape. Its conceptual architectural design paid homage to the City of Angels through a myriad of innovative, eye-catching, three-dimensional sculptures and vibrant neon signs that embodied the essence of Los Angeles and the city’s diverse cultural fabric.

Thirty years later, this lively entertainment enclave continues to resonate as a pop cultural mecca with a track record that proves reinvention is the catalyst to remaining current, hip and fresh.

As part of this milestone celebration, CityWalk has created a special moment in time with a video presentation that captures its 30-year evolution, from the construction of the landmark destination to modern day and accompanied by a colorful laser projection and atmospheric smoke effects designed to emphasize key moments within the nostalgic multi-media overview. These moments can be experienced multiple times throughout the evening on the big screen at 5 Towers until August 31, 2023.

With CityWalk’s proximity to Universal Studios’ production lot and adjacency to the theme park, whose rides and attractions are inspired by today’s most compelling movie and television properties, it’s no surprise that Universal CityWalk Hollywood has consistently been the epicenter for film buffs and fans seeking an environment that matches the excitement of their favorite blockbuster movie.

As part of if its bold revitalization that started with a major expansion in 2000, CityWalk has continuously elevated the movie-going experience. First, with the debut of its IMAX theatre, then followed by the multi-million dollar renovation of its 18-screen Universal Cinema, an AMC Theater and Director’s Lounge cocktail venue, to create an exceptional experience featuring the most technologically advanced sight and sound achievements.

In recent years, CityWalk has also expanded its culinary offerings, serving up locals and visitors alike with an array of 30 unique dining options, from full-service sit down to quick serve restaurants. Highlights include Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville; VIVO Italian Kitchen;Antojitos Cocina Mexicana; NBC Sports Grill & Bar; Chick Chick Chicken and most recently, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

With seasoned executive chefs at the helm, these establishments helped to underscore CityWalk’s continuous investment in creating exceptional dining opportunities for guests.

The arrival of Voodoo Doughnut brought a new twist to Universal CityWalk as the only location in the Golden State to offer these decadent sweet treats from Portland, Oregon’s pastry chef masters. High demand for these luscious doughnuts, packaged in signature pink boxes, continue to permeate the destination and are immediately recognizable when carried in the arms of guests as they walk along CityWalk.

Other dining options include Buca di Beppo, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Firehouse Subs, Johnny Rockets and Pink’s Famous Hot Dogs as well as sweet treat and beverage venues, such as Ben & Jerry’s, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Mini Monster, Cinnabon, Jamba Juice and Popcornopolis, to name a few.

Eclectic shopping runs the gamut and includes such popular locations as Billabong, Francesa’s, Hot Topic, Dodger’s Clubhouse Store, The Raider Image, Nectar Bath Treats, Sephora, Shoe Palace, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ Store, the recently opened Karma & Luck and UNIVERS pop culture store, as well as Things From Another World—the only retailer original to CityWalk when the destination opened in 1993.

CityWalk is an ever-evolving destination that has continually kept its pulse on the here and now without ever losing sight of the future. As it invites guest to stroll down memory lane in celebration of the past 30 years, CityWalk is focused on its bright future…so stayed tuned!