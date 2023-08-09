Theme Park Designer Rick Bastrup shares stories behind beloved attractions in new book

What’s behind your favorite regional park attractions? Rick Bastrup, forty-year veteran of the theme park industry, reveals all in Adventures of a Theme Park Designer.

Very few park-goers realize how their favorite rides and attractions actually got there—they just know they love ’em and miss them terribly when they’re gone. So how do these projects come about? Rick Bastrup pulls back the curtain and explains the process from initial concept to finished installation—and the challenges faced along the way. Fans of Phantom Theater and Adventure Express at Kings Island, Grand Canyon Rapids and Backlot Movie Tour at MGM Grand Adventures, Yosemite Sam at Six Flags Over Texas, and so many others will enjoy the never-before-seen stories and over 240 pieces of concept art and photographs Rick has pulled from the vaults. Adventures of a Theme Park Designer features a foreword by Gary Slade, owner and publisher of Amusement Today.

Rick Bastrup, President of R & R Creative Amusement Designs, Inc. is a writer, designer, art director, producer, and project manager. Over the last forty years his company has designed and produced some of the most innovative and iconic rides, parks, and attractions in the theme park business.

Adventures of a Theme Park Designer releases September 8th in beautiful hardback. Pre-order now exclusively on rivershorepress.com. Review copies available.