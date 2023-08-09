Splish Splash honors local heroes with annual Hero Appreciation Day

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Long Island’s Splish Splash Water Park is saying thank you to those that serve the community by celebrating local, hometown heroes.

New York’s Largest Water Park will host a five-day Hero Appreciation Week offering discounted admission to police officers, firefighters, first responders, military members (active duty, retired and veterans), doctors and nurses from Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18. Heroes can purchase discounted one-day tickets for $44.99 for themselves and up to five additional guests, a $30 savings off standard gate pricing. Hero Appreciation Week tickets go on sale on August 14th both at the Splish Splash gate and park website. Guests will need to show identification at the front gate to receive the Hero discount.

“We value the local community here on Long Island and wanted to take a few days to thank those that help keep our community safe,” says General Manager Mike Bengtson. “We are thrilled to be able to bring back our touch-a-truck event and offer a day for firefighters, police officers, EMTs, military members and more to kick back and relax while enjoying the park with their friends and family.”

Splish Splash will also welcome several local organizations for a Touch-a-Truck Day on Tuesday, August 15th as part of Hero Appreciation Week. The Riverhead Police Department, Riverhead Fire Department, Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, and 106 Rescue Wing New York Air National Guard will be on site to offer park guests a behind the scenes look at life as a first responder. Guests can sit in a fire truck, check out a patrol car, grab fun photos and interact with these local heroes to learn more about working in these important public safety positions. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The splash isn’t over just yet! Splish Splash Water Park has extended its operating calendar adding three additional days to the summer season for guests to enjoy their favorite attractions. The park will now be open August 30th, August 31st and September 1st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.