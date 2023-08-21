Siam Park & Proslide present: Saifa: The ultimate dueling water coaster

Siam Park, the world-renowned water park located in Costa Adeje, Tenerife, has once again captured global attention with its latest attraction – SAIFA: The Picturesque Dueling PIPElineBLAST Water Coaster. In partnership with ProSlide, a leading designer and manufacturer of water ride attractions, Siam Park continues to raise the bar for innovation and exhilaration in the water park industry.

Embracing The Terrain With Innovation

In a remarkable feat of design and engineering, ProSlide, the pioneering force behind Saifa, has masterfully harnessed the complex topography of the park. By capitalizing on the park’s natural rock formations, an ingenious design strategy has been executed. This approach not only delivers a heart-pounding ride experience that mimics the contours of the land but also seamlessly integrates with the park’s distinctive natural beauty. Saifa’s course winds its way through lush greenery and skillfully carved channels within natural stone, offering an experience that encapsulates the essence of Siam Park and the spirit of Tenerife.

Dueling Pipelineblast: The Future Of Thrill Coasters

Fueled by water propulsion technology, this coaster defies convention with inclines that are an astounding 100% steeper than traditional ‘blaster’ coasters. With a 50% increase in payload capacity and a remarkable 50% decrease in power consumption and a 25% reduction in water consumption courtesy of an intricately integrated control system, this coaster is setting new benchmarks for efficiency and eco-friendliness. Notably, ProSlide’s Dueling PIPElineBLAST water coasters are achieving an industry-leading capacity of up to 720 riders per hour!

Unraveling The Saifa Experience

The adventure begins with an adrenaline-pumping double-drop, plunging riders into the heart of excitement. Guests ascend through powerful uphill blasts then diverge via the captivating inward- facing FlyingSAUCER 30’s. This unique feature allows riders to catch glimpses of their opponents in adjacent lanes before the journey intensifies. After a powerful uphill blast reunites the two vehicles, opposing EXPLOSION curves create a breathtaking divergence before converging in a face- to-face dueling booster section, propelling riders towards each other at high speeds. The grand finale? A race to the pool, culminating in the iconic ProSlide bubba-style splashdown!

Experience The Future At Siam Park

Siam Park’s Saifa is not merely a ride; it’s a journey into the extraordinary. Embrace the rush, savor the innovation, and immerse yourself in an adventure that redefines water coaster thrills. Join us at Siam Park as we introduce you to Saifa: The Ultimate Dueling PIPElineBLAST Water Coaster, where excitement, innovation, and the beauty of Tenerife converge.

A Visionary Partnership

The partnership between Siam Park and ProSlide spans almost two decades, and this latest install marks a milestone in water park history. Siam Park invites the world to experience the magic of SAIFA and discover the beauty and innovation that define the park. SAIFA: The Picturesque Dueling PIPElineBLAST Water Coaster opened its doors to visitors seeking a blend of adventure and natural wonder.