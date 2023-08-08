Ride Entertainment to represent Ziptrek Technologies for North American Switchback sales

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Ride Entertainment, the Gold Standard in the attractions industry for sales and support, is excited to announce a new partnership with Ziptrek Technologies, adding the one-of-a-kind Switchback cable-to-rail system to Ride Entertainment’s industry-leading portfolio.

“We could not be more excited to represent a product as innovative and unique as Switchback,” said Ed Hiller, CEO & Founder of Ride Entertainment. “Any facility, large or small, that is looking to upgrade their offerings with a unique tour or thrill experience now has that opportunity.”

“When it came to deciding who to partner with in the amusement space, Ride Entertainment was the clear answer,” said Charles Steele, President of Ziptrek Technologies, Inc. “We are thrilled to be working with them, and excited to see how their customers integrate Switchback into their locations.”

Switchback allows riders to seamlessly transition between flexible cable and rigid rail. The cable allows riders to easily span long distances with minimal supporting structure, while rail sections take them through high-speed curves, twists, and turns. The technology allows for flexibility in design, accommodating large or small footprints, as well as stacked layouts that take advantage of unused vertical space.