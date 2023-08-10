NEAAPA Golf Tournament Contributes nearly $1,500 to the Pinnacle Scholarship Fund

BRISTOL, Conn. — The NEAAPA Golf Tournament was held on July 24th as part of the 2023 Annual NEAAPA Summer Meeting held at Lake Compounce and Quassy Amusement Park. This year’s event was a tremendous success with the tournament raising nearly $1,500 for the NEAAPA Pinnacle Scholarship Fund.

16 NEAAPA members took to Lyman Orchards Golf Club to enjoy a beautiful day of commraderie, networking, jokes, fun, and a little bit of golf too! “This event is designed to be fun.”, said Golf Committee Chairman, Pete Barto. A number of NEAAPA members were introduced to the game of golf for the very first time at this tournament. “We welcome every skill level to play in this tournament, although we do require that players have fun.” Said Barto. The 4-person team scramble format allowed golfers of all skill sets (even for those that only play once a year in this event) to have fun and contribute to their team’s success. Even Cyle the Crocodile from Lake Compounce and NEAAPA Secretary, Ed Hodgdon, made a celebrity appearance and were able to get into the action as additional golfers helping groups on one of the holes.

In addition to having NXT Capture on-site taking photos of the action, the tournament featured a raffle for a Garmin Approach S42 GPS Golf Watch (sponsored by Haas & Wilkerson Insurance), a Hole-in-One Contest on all par 3s for a $500 Callaway Gift Card (sponsored by PB Amusement), and a number of on-course contests (sponsored by Tatvam Analytics by NetServ), like the Wheel of Destiny, evened the playing field and added a little levity by having Golfers do wacky tasks like playing a hole on one leg or having to play the hole with only one club. Additional Sponsors included the 2022 NEAAPA Golf Tournament Champions – The Killer Bs and Hodgdon Consulting.

The tournament was once again a nail-biter with all four teams only separated by a handful of strokes. However, it was the Killer Bs who once again went home with the NEAAPA Champion’s Trophy for the 2nd year in a row. The winning team consisted of Pete Barto (PB Amusement), Bradford Doolittle (Haas & Wilkerson Insurance), Brian Knoebel (Knoebel’s Amusement Park) and Melissa Bamford (Baynum Solutions). The winners will be immortalized and have their names engraved on the NEAAPA Golf Tournament Champion’s Trophy, which is awarded to the winners and is passed on each year like the Stanley Cup. Much like last year, NEAAPA members can expect to see the trophy on tour at numerous industry events in the future.

Plans are already being made for next year’s golf event to build on the success of this year. NEAAPA members are encouraged to schedule their travel plans to build in time to play in this great event next year.