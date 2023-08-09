Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis to visit Kennywood Park and officially recognize 125th Anniversary

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood will welcome the Lieutenant Governor for a special proclamation recognizing the park’s 125th Anniversary this Thursday, August 10 at 2:30 p.m. The visit will celebrate Kennywood as a longstanding and beloved institution in Pittsburgh.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m. near the park’s main midway, visitors will be delighted with speeches from Kennywood’s General Manager and Lt. Gov. Austin. The park will also host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Lt. Gov. Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers Mascot, Steeley McBean and Kenny Kangaroo.

The National Historic Landmark has been an iconic and beloved staple in the Pittsburgh community for the past 125 years. Kennywood’s commitment to the local community is evident through its timeless devotion to the surrounding area through various partnerships with local businesses. From retail to food and beverage products, Kennywood has teamed up with a robust lineup of beloved Pittsburgh favorites including Steel City Clothing, Trau Loevner, Excel Sportswear, McKeesport Candy, Nancy B.’s Bakery, The Pie Shoppe, and most recently Primanti Bros. and La Prima Espresso Co.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lt. Gov. Davis to Kennywood for a special recognition of Kennywood’s monumental 125th season and to see all the incredible park upgrades, improvements and new additions,” said Rick Spicuzza, Kennywood’s Assistant General Manager. “Kennywood has always been Pittsburgh’s Park – and that’s an honor we plan to uphold for the next 125 years.”

To celebrate the park’s 125th birthday, Kennywood began a two-year park-wide transformation project before the park’s Opening Day in 2022. The park’s stunning transformation is now officially complete. Visitors have been delighted with the reintroduction of the Kangaroo ride, a stunning new Main Gate and the addition of the first ride of its kind in the U.S., Spinvasion in the all-new Area 412. The park has also refreshed several beloved attractions including Racer, Phantom’s Revenge, Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, Cosmic Chaos and SwingShot. This season, Kennywood introduced several new or upgraded food locations including 1898 Coffee Co. and the first-ever theme-park-based, Primanti Bros, while also completing a transformation of the park’s famous pizzeria, Pizza Warehouse and retouching the iconic Golden Nugget and Pagoda.