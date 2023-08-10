LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. officially opens at Springfield Town Center

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment, announces today that LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is now open at Virginia’s Springfield Town Center for visitors to experience building adventures, an immersive ride and much more.

“The entire LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. team could not be more thrilled to be opening our doors and finally welcoming families to experience this interactive world of LEGO fun,” said General Manager Therese Alvich. “Children will be able to let their imagination run wild and flex their creativity in each of our unique zones. The new attraction is a must-visit for families with children ages 2 through 10.”

This morning, the attraction held a grand opening ribbon cutting event with invited members of the local community. The day kicked off with a parade featuring a drumline and a dance troupe performance, followed by remarks from members of the LEGO Discovery Center team and the PREIT team (owner and operator of Springfield Town Center), plus plenty of fun surprises. Local members of the community and their children were then the first to be awed by the new immersive attraction.

“We are thrilled to welcome this top notch family entertainment destination to Springfield Town Center. As one of PREIT’s top performing malls, the property features an appealing tenant mix in an unrivaled location,” said PREIT Chairman & CEO Joseph F. Coradino. “When we re-opened the center in 2014, we envisioned a vibrant, multi-use hub that reflected a town center experience which we have continued to build. The new LEGO Discovery Center is a key milestone in this journey.”

LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is a next-generation LEGO Discovery Center, reimagined with a brand-new look and design, allowing more family learning through play activities. A team of playmakers and Master Model Builders, lead by Master Model Builder Andrew Litterst, will deliver fun, inspirational, and creative workshops to guests.

LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is offering “First to Play Days” tomorrow, Aug. 10, through Aug. 13 for families who wish to be among the first to experience the attraction. Starting Aug. 14, LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. will be fully open to the public. Tickets start at $28.99 a person, and online advance ticket purchases are recommended.

Zones guests can look to experience include: