LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. officially opens at Springfield Town Center
By News Release | August 10, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment, announces today that LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is now open at Virginia’s Springfield Town Center for visitors to experience building adventures, an immersive ride and much more.
“The entire LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. team could not be more thrilled to be opening our doors and finally welcoming families to experience this interactive world of LEGO fun,” said General Manager Therese Alvich. “Children will be able to let their imagination run wild and flex their creativity in each of our unique zones. The new attraction is a must-visit for families with children ages 2 through 10.”
This morning, the attraction held a grand opening ribbon cutting event with invited members of the local community. The day kicked off with a parade featuring a drumline and a dance troupe performance, followed by remarks from members of the LEGO Discovery Center team and the PREIT team (owner and operator of Springfield Town Center), plus plenty of fun surprises. Local members of the community and their children were then the first to be awed by the new immersive attraction.
“We are thrilled to welcome this top notch family entertainment destination to Springfield Town Center. As one of PREIT’s top performing malls, the property features an appealing tenant mix in an unrivaled location,” said PREIT Chairman & CEO Joseph F. Coradino. “When we re-opened the center in 2014, we envisioned a vibrant, multi-use hub that reflected a town center experience which we have continued to build. The new LEGO Discovery Center is a key milestone in this journey.”
LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is a next-generation LEGO Discovery Center, reimagined with a brand-new look and design, allowing more family learning through play activities. A team of playmakers and Master Model Builders, lead by Master Model Builder Andrew Litterst, will deliver fun, inspirational, and creative workshops to guests.
LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is offering “First to Play Days” tomorrow, Aug. 10, through Aug. 13 for families who wish to be among the first to experience the attraction. Starting Aug. 14, LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. will be fully open to the public. Tickets start at $28.99 a person, and online advance ticket purchases are recommended.
Zones guests can look to experience include:
- DUPLO Park – The smallest builders can learn and play, solve puzzles, build with LEGO DUPLO and watch ducklings in the duck pond.
- Building Adventure – An entire area dedicated to playing and creating with LEGO bricks is where the imagination runs wild and creative skills are tested.
- Mini World – Explore and play in a revamped world of awesome LEGO builds, made from more than 1.5 million bricks.
- Imagination Express – Travel through an oversized LEGO world on an unforgettable train ride. Along the track, there are game points to collect and moving LEGO models, as well as some Space Pirates who may not be so happy to see guests!
- Make Your Minifigure – Choose from tons of LEGO heads, bodies, and legs to build a custom mini-figure. Make the craziest, the coolest, or the hairiest of them all.
- Creative Club – Amazing Playmakers give guests a helping hand with daily building activities, from mosaic making to painting portraits with LEGO.
- LEGO Tree of Imagination – The Tree of Imagination is packed with color and is made entirely of LEGO. Plant your ideas on the trunk or branches and be inspired by the Master Model Builders who will challenge guests every hour with fun building activities. Our Playmakers will help you work your creative muscles in this amazing building zone before taking a photo and heading on to your next adventure.
- The LEGO Cafe – Take a break, grab some food, and don’t forget to feed the LEGO DUPLO horse before you go.
- Hero Zone – LEGO City meets LEGO NINJAGO in fast-paced hero adventures, including a LEGO laser maze, a climbing wall and a crazy action game.
- 4D Cinema – Take a seat in the only cinema that has its own weather system, where LEGO movies come to life, and extraordinary adventures begin.
- The Workshop – Meet the team of Master Model Builders as they guide guests through building special LEGO builds. Learn some unique insider tips & tricks!
- Space Mission – Reach for the stars in an extraordinary building experience from LEGO® Tech. Design and build a LEGO spaceship, take the helm and launch into cyberspace. Zoom through the galaxies on your own space adventure, and to make it even more fun, friends and family can also join you on your adventure via the screen.