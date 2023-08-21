Fiesta Latina at Big Rivers celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW CANEY, Texas — Big River Waterpark and Adventures will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with an unforgettable pool party in the in Houston’s largest waterpark. Fiesta Latina will surround guests with sizzling Latin flair on September 16 and September 17. Fiesta Latina is included with park admission, so guests can keep the summer fun going even longer.

Exciting Latin Music and Entertainment

It’s never a party without music filling the air. During Fiesta Latina, guests will hear sensational sounds while floating down Houston’s longest lazy river or let the music pump them up before braving some of Big River’s most thrilling waterslides.

Sandy G y Los Gavilanes will perform at the park on Saturday with Latin beats throughout the park and DJ Jammin Jesse with H-Town Sounds will take center stage by the wave pool deck both Saturday and Sunday, where all can enjoy a change in tempo.

With more than water slides at a single waterpark, Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures offers activities beyond water with amusement rides, axe throwing, archery, a petting zoo, a rope course and ziplines.

All-New Tequila Tasting

For adult guests looking to elevate their day, tequila tastings are available during Fiesta Latina. Guests 21 and older can enjoy the smooth taste of Tequila at the Big Reds Bar for an additional fee. Guests can also purchase a Frozen Margarita to cool off and quench their thirst.

Festive Food Offerings

Throughout Fiesta Latina, guests can enjoy delicious special Latin-inspired treats such as Gorditas and Bunuelos along with our everyday menu items including Street Tacos, Quesadilla and Nachos.

Big Rivers is open Weekends through October 8th.