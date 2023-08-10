Canada’s Wonderland announces giant boomerang water slide for 2024

VAUGHAN, Ontario — Canada’s Wonderland is inviting guests to climb aboard a new raft adventure in its 20-acre water park next year with the addition of Moosehorn Falls, a giant water slide with a zero-gravity wall summit.

This new Splash Works expedition will take up to six guests down a rushing river cascade of twists, turns and drops before being propelled to the summit of a zero-gravity, 13-metre wall (42 feet). As rafters crest the vertical apex in a moment of weightlessness, the current will reverse and send them downstream to a crystal-clear pool where their journey ends with a breathtaking splash.

“We’re excited to provide attractions that our guests can enjoy together, and Moosehorn Falls will be a perfect water park adventure for families and friends,” said Phil Liggett, general manager at Canada’s Wonderland.

Moosehorn Falls is inspired by waterfalls on the Broad River along the Moosehorn Trail in Fundy National Park, New Brunswick within the UNESCO-designated Fundy Biosphere Region.

“The new water slide is the park’s latest addition of Canadian-themed attractions, venues and events,” said Liggett. “As Canada’s premier amusement park, we want to celebrate the best this country has to offer including its natural diversity as well as the adventurous spirit of its people.”

Guests who purchase a 2024 Gold Pass will get unlimited access to Moosehorn Falls and Splash Works next year, plus unlimited visits to Canada’s Wonderland for the rest of this year and all four seasons of fun next year.

The 2024 Gold Pass is now available for only $99* through Sept. 4. Early birds who purchase before Aug. 13 will also receive five single-use Fast Lane Plus passes!

The Gold Pass includes Halloween Haunt, which will return select nights Sept. 22 to Oct. 29 and will feature hundreds of monsters, scare zones, sinister entertainment and three new mazes: Necropolis, Dark Ride and Trick or Treat Street. WinterFest is also included with a Gold Pass and returns select dates starting Nov. 17 with spectacular lights, live entertainment and immersive holiday fun.