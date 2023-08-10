Another first for Mt. Olympus Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin – America’s tallest waterslide coming in Summer 2024

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park, Wisconsin Dells, Wis., www.mtolympuspark.com, is first out of the gates among resorts in “the waterpark capital of the world” with news of a new attraction for 2024. The owners announced today they will be building the country’s tallest waterslide, called The Rise of Icarus, with a planned summer 2024 opening.

Construction of this new outdoor 145 foot-tall waterslide is set to begin after Labor Day. Along with the new waterslide, Mt. Olympus will also be adding a major new outdoor children’s water play area for 2024. The cost of these new outdoor water attractions is estimated at $8 million.

Admission to all the water and theme park attractions at Mt. Olympus is free with an overnight stay. The resort is located at 1881 Wisconsin Dells Parkway.