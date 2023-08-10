An American Christmas movie experience comes to life

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — Christmas is coming early this year! Just recently, Germany’s largest movie and theme park announced its new winter event “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas”. Now, more information about the event series is given away to all winter and theme park fans.

Entertainment and shows will clearly be the focus. More than ten new entertainment moments will be created for the whole family. The event will transform Movie Park Germany into a Christmas movie set with more than 500,000 lights. Among other things, guests can look forward to a new winter show with illusionist Christian Farla, a big Christmas Tree Celebration, a Meet Santa Wish station, a wintry version of the park’s parade, an ice-skating rink, a light show and four Christmas-themed areas with some specials. Guests will also be able to experience action on a few attractions. From December 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024, Movie Park will create a festive, American Christmas program suitable for all generations on 24 selected days.

“A winter event at Movie Park has been on our guests’ wish list for a long time. Now they can immerse themselves in their own Christmas movie with us!” says General Manager Thorsten Backhaus. “We are looking forward to a ‘Big American Christmas’ that will not only be bright and colorful, but above all entertaining. The winter production schedule is in place, we are already planning intensively behind the scenes.”