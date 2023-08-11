Adventureland Sky Ride auction

Following the tremendous success of Adventureland’s recent auction of a Log Ride boat, which raised $5,100 for Give Kids the World Village, Adventureland Resort is thrilled to announce yet another unique piece of theme park history is up for auction.

Adventureland has donated a chair from its iconic Sky Ride attraction (1975-2021) to support the life-changing mission of Give Kids the World Village. This auction offers fans a chance to own a tangible piece of Adventureland’s legacy while making a significant difference in the lives of those in need. The auction is now live and ends on Wednesday, August 16.

It all leads up to Adventureland’s first-ever Coasting for Kids event on Saturday, August 19. This special event invites families and coaster enthusiasts to enjoy a day of non-stop rides and excitement, all in support of Give Kids the World Village. Participants who raise at least $100 by August 12 will receive admission into the park, an exclusive ride time one hour prior to park opening on select attractions, lunch, a t-shirt and more.