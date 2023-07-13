Universal Studios Hollywood begins construction on its new roller coaster themed to Universal Pictures’ iconic Fast & Furious film franchise

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Buckle up…Universal Studios Hollywood announces construction will soon begin on its new roller coaster, themed to Universal Pictures’ blockbuster saga Fast & Furious as the world-class entertainment destination continues to elevate the guest experience.

Renowned for creating groundbreaking and imaginative rides and attractions inspired by today’s most compelling movie, television and digital game experiences, Universal Studios Hollywood will bring innovative and technological achievements never previously employed to this all-new thrill ride.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe, this all-new roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme park destinations.

The ride will join Universal Studios Hollywood’s slate of unprecedented, groundbreaking attractions, including the all-new, interactive and immersive land, “SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™,” featuring the critically-acclaimed “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride; “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™,” which features “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™” rides, located adjacent to a bustling Hogsmeade village; “Jurassic World—The Ride”; Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” and “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem”; Springfield U.S.A., hometown of America’s favorite TV family and “The Simpsons Ride™”; along with the signature, behind-the-scenes Studio Tour, offering guests a front row seat to an authentic movie and television production studio for an exclusive peek at original film sets that include Jupiter’s Claim from Jordan Peele’s NOPE and Courthouse Square from the Back to the Future films, as well as such experiential attractions as “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” and “King Kong 360 3D,” inspired by the blockbuster films.

The Fast & Furious saga is a phenomenon. For more than twenty years, the franchise has stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and has earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office. Universal Pictures’ record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious films have become the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise.