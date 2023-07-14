Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights transports guests back to the Upside Down in all-new “Stranger Things” haunted house

ORLANDO, Fla. and UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights brings season 4 of Netflix’s original series “Stranger Things” to life in a terrifying all-new haunted house, beginning Friday, September 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

This year’s petrifying haunted house will once again transport guests and clients to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme.

The “Stranger Things” haunted house mirrors the mind-bending twists and supernatural terror of Season 4, immersing guests in a heart-pounding experience alongside valiant characters from the series, including Eleven, Max, Eddie and more. Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna’s deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House and Vecna’s chilling mindscape. Along the way, guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself. In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna’s blood-red Mind Lair, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse.

“From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,” added Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort.