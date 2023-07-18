Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood welcomes Toad

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Toad joins his friends Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach as a new walk-about character within SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Toad, a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom who works in service of Princess Peach, will now be on hand to meet and interact with guests visiting from around the world.

Since opening in early 2023, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD has been incredibly well received, resonating with theme park guests and Nintendo fans across every generation. From the moment guests pass through the signature giant green pipe and are transported into the Mushroom Kingdom to become a part of this exhilarating universe, the energy and excitement is transformative, filled with exploration, discovery and play unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is an all-new visually spectacular land, located within an expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood. Within the vibrancy of colors and architectural ingenuity sits the groundbreaking “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many interactive activities to engage the entire family within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom.