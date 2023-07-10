Super Flumez & Junior Coaster redefine Adventureland

There were smiles across Des Moines as two exciting rides opened at Adventureland. Draken Falls, a Super Flumez, and Flying Viking, a Junior Coaster were part of the largest investment in the park’s history.

“This combination of attractions really is a perfect fit for Adventureland,” said Michael Coleman, North American Sales Manager. “Flying Viking offers a fantastic ‘first big coaster’ for the park’s youngest visitors and Draken Falls is a callback to the Log Flume, one of the park’s most beloved attractions that was removed nearly a decade ago,” he continued.

The Super Flumez is a 345 m (1,131 ft) water ride that combines the traditional log flume experience with the splash of a shoot-the-chutes. The Junior Coaster is Zamperla’s versatile platform with a focus on allowing nearly every member of the family, riders 90 cm (36 in) and above the chance to enjoy the excitement of a fun family coaster.

“We are so excited about this Integrated Rides package at Adventureland” said Zamperla CEO Antonio Zamperla. “These are classic concepts, but we innovated and created significant modern updates for both attractions. The Super Flumez has a unique hull attachment method with no bolts penetrating the structure, which reduces total cost of ownership. The Junior Coaster motors use the minimum amount of energy required and we are utilizing a new fiberglass attachment method that minimizes vibration,” he noted.

The combination is Zamperla’s latest Integrated Rides package. The Super Flumez and Junior Coaster share the same plot of land, so there is always a kinetic energy to the area. Flume boats duck under the coaster track while the Junior Coaster flies through the water ride support structure. Together the two attractions offer nearly 1,000 pph. “Parques Reunidos continues to be a great partner for Zamperla,” said Adam Sandy, Roller Coaster Sales & Marketing Director. “Last year we opened a coaster at Tusenfryd along with many flat rides. This year we have several projects with them, including these two impressive attractions. We appreciate their continued trust in us to supply two rides that will be popular with every member of the family that walks through Adventureland’s front gate,” he shared.