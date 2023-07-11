Sacoa Cashless system enhances the experience at Hasbro City, Latin America’s Largest Theme Park

Sacoa, the leading provider of cashless solutions for the entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce the successful installation of its products at Hasbro City, the largest theme park with interactive experiences in Latin America. It is located at Paseo Interlomas, in Huixquilucan, Mexico, covering an impressive area of 9,000 square meters.

To enhance the visitor experience and streamline operations, Sacoa has implemented a range of its cutting-edge products including the Sacoa Self-Service Kiosk, CRM and Online Sales modules and the Redemption module. The games operates under Spark RFID card readers with wristbands and cards. Additionally, Sacoa’s POS systems have been installed at the ticket counters and in the park’s restaurants.

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, comments: “We are very proud to be part of this project that became a reality after a hard work of integrations and adaptations in order to provide the best experience for visitors”.

Hasbro offers thrilling rides, captivating shows, interactive experiences, aerial games and many traditions arcade games.