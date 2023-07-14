Sacoa Cashless System celebrates successful installations worldwide

Sacoa Cashless System, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the entertainment and amusement industry, proudly announces the completion of 25 installations within the last 60 days. These installations span across various countries, including Spain, USA, Iraq, Egipto, Morocco, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Bulgaria, Netherlands, and more.

Of the 25 installations, twenty locations are already open to the public, while five are eagerly awaiting their grand openings in the coming days. This global reach demonstrates Sacoa’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and reliable solutions to customers all over the world.

Among the products and solutions installed in these locations, Sacoa introduced its latest generation of Spark RFID readers, providing seamless and secure cashless transactions for amusement centers. Additionally, customers benefit from Sacoa’s comprehensive suite of online modules, including CRM, Online Sales, and Online Party & Event Booking. The self-service Kiosk K4, designed to enhance guest convenience, was also featured among the installed solutions.

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, expressed his satisfaction with the recent developments, stating, “We are very pleased with the progress we are making in collaboration with both first-time center owners and those expanding their businesses. Sacoa remains dedicated to supporting our customers in their pursuit of success and growth.”

With these recent installations, Sacoa Cashless System continues to solidify its position as a trusted industry leader, providing state-of-the-art solutions that drive operational efficiency and enhance guest experiences in the entertainment sector.