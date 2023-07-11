Ralph S. Alberts Company Incorporated introduces EVA

The Ralph S. Alberts Company Incorporated is bringing in a new material and production capability: EVA! For reference, EVA (Ethlyene Vinyl Acetate) is the material used to manufacture Crocs – the footwear many are familiar with and love. The addition of this capability makes The Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. the only manufacturing facility in the US that has this material manufacturing capability as a result of high demand from various customers across multiple industries.

EVA will make for safety and comfort components that are lighter and more resistant to the elements than our current open pour integral skin foam system, which is utilized for the majority of safety pad manufacturing. The process will allow for increased volumes, along with significantly reduced costs and lead times due to it being a high capacity injection method. While EVA is not a replacement process for integral skin foam, it is expected to be a game changing addition to RSA’s arsenal of capabilities.

As of the beginning of July 2023, the machine is in house at the Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. and is underway to be commissioned in the coming weeks. Partners from Italy and Orlando will be onsite to assist in manufacturing the first EVA products. The Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc is expected to be in full service and fulfilling EVA orders for new and existing customers by early Fall 2023.