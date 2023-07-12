Newly acquired Dezerland Action Park selects Semnox to upgrade and integrate its technology solutions

Semnox Solutions, an innovative technology solutions company specializing in the attractions industry, is working with Mike Abecassis to modernize and optimize the operational systems of the newly acquired Dezerland Action Park in Miami, FL. Abecassis has extensive experience in the attractions industry as the owner of GameTime, a multi-unit family entertainment center with full-service dining experiences located in Daytona, Fort Myers, Miami, Ocoee, Tampa and Kissimmee. He has acquired Dezerland Action Park in Miami and plans to modernize and optimize the operational systems, promising a seamless and advanced guest experience, by replacing existing technology with Semnox.

Dezerland Park offers a wide range of indoor attractions including go-karts, roller skating, a rope course, rock climbing, a ninja course, a trampoline park, virtual reality games, a full arcade, and food and beverage offerings. Park was operating on 6-8 different systems with little integration between them. By moving to Semnox Solutions’ state-of-the-art technology, the segmented systems around the park will be seamlessly integrated into a single unified platform, streamlining operations, and maximizing efficiency.

“The transition was quick and painless without any disruption to ongoing operations. Some of the key components of the new system are the addition of missing functions such as e-commerce, online party booking and reservations, self-service kiosks for gameplay and redemption management, time-slot scheduling, and much more,” says Abecassis. “These enhancements will significantly boost the overall function of the park.”

Semnox Parafait’s complete ecosystem of integrated solutions will power Dezerland Action Park from the multi-channel sales platforms, venue POS, and Self-Service Kiosks to RFID-based debit card systems, cards and wristbands, and the “tap-to-play” functionality in the arcade. They will also be utilizing food and beverage inventory and redemption management with Kitchen Display systems. With Semnox, Dezerland can operate effectively with all-inclusive software solutions, maximize profits, and ensure the ultimate customer experience for its guests.

Bepin Jose, of Semnox commented “Changing from these many systems is a strategic move with significant gains when executed well. This undertaking not only simplifies the systems portfolio but also improves the quality of information as data is no longer scattered. We thank Mike Abecassis for his visionary leadership and guidance!”

Through the partnership with Semnox Solutions, Dezerland Action Park aims to bring the latest advancements in technology to the forefront of the park’s operations. The all-inclusive system will enable seamless integration of various functions, ensuring a cohesive and streamlined experience for both guests and staff.