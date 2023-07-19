Lego Discovery Center Washington, D.C. unveils Mini World ahead of grand opening

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is sharing first look imagery showcasing the brand new Mini World ahead of the official grand opening ceremony on Aug. 9. The immersive zone is one of 12 areas within the new family attraction, located at Springfield Town Center, that guests can look forward to visiting.

Mini World combines real-life local Washington D.C. landmarks, including the Capitol Building, the Smithsonian Institute, the White House, the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and the Nationals Park Baseball Stadium with imaginary buildings to form an enchanting world made of LEGO® bricks. More than 1.5 million LEGO bricks were used to realize this incredible zone.

“Mini World is an iconic part of the LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. experience, something all of our guests definitely won’t want to miss,” General Manager of LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. Therese Alvich said. “The interactive and impressive zone is sure to be a favorite for our guests, and we cannot wait to share it with the public once the attraction is officially open.”

LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is offering “First to Play Days” Aug. 10 through Aug. 13 for families who wish to be the first to experience the attraction. Starting Aug. 14, LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. will be fully open to the public. Online advance ticket purchases are recommended.

The indoor adventure, perfect for locals and visitors with children ages 2 through 10, offers more than 32,000 square feet where adults and children create and play together, including building adventures, an interactive ride and much more. A team of playmakers and Master Model Builders will also deliver fun, inspirational, and creative workshops to guests.