Launch Entertainment announces Craig Erlich as CEO

WARWICK, R.I. — Launch Entertainment (“Launch” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has added Craig Erlich as its CEO. Craig was most recently the President and CEO of Friendly’s Restaurants, with prior experience as CEO of Brix Holdings and earlier roles at CVS, Jo-Ann Stores and KB Toys. Craig is excited to bring to Launch his proven track record of leading companies, establishing and executing strategic vision, and scaling and managing a robust executive team.

Rob Arnold, who co-founded Launch with his wife, Erin, said, “We are very excited to have Craig leading the Launch team given his impressive track record of growth and relentless focus on franchisee success. With dozens of locations under development and a pipeline full of sophisticated franchisees, Launch is poised for tremendous growth.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue evolving this leading family entertainment concept,” said Erlich. “While the brand has successfully expanded its footprint amid an aggressive franchise growth plan, there is still significant new location whitespace, and I plan to continue fanning the development flames throughout the next few years and beyond. I am also looking forward to working closely with the strong team at Launch as well as the current and future franchisees.

Launch was founded in 2012 and has continued to expand for more than ten years. With its first franchise location opening in 2013, the brand has grown to 28 parks nationwide, both corporate and franchise owned. An infusion of capital by private equity firm Silver Oak Services Partners in 2020 has allowed Launch to strategically invest in its corporate executive team, increase the level of franchisee support and help the brand reach its expansion goals.