Kennywood hiring hundreds for biggest and best Halloween event yet

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest, voted one of USA Today’s 10Best Theme Park Halloween Events, comes out of the shadows for six terrifying weekends of spooky fun beginning Friday, September 22. The park is now accepting applications, looking to fill more than 250 positions, to bring the frights to lifeduring Kennywood’s 125th Celebration season. In all, Phantom Fall Fest features seven haunts, four scare zones, and Kennywood’s world-class collection of 30 thrilling rides, including Steel Curtain and the all-new Spinvasion.

Play All Day. Fright All Night. With upgraded haunts and scare zones, this season guests are in store for even more thrills and chills. Plus, the park will bring back daringly delicious culinary delights during the Halloween season. The park’s newest haunted attraction, mAlice in Wonderland will return for the 2023 season with even more scares and surprises for those brave enough to venture through the looking glass.

To make Phantom Fall Fest come to life, Kennywood is now hiring more than 250 scare actors. Each scare actor will be transformed into mummies, zombies and more. The park will begin hosting hiring events in August but interested applicants can apply now through Kennywood’s website. Opportunities are available for applicants ages 14 and up with positions available including Scare Actors, Food & Beverage, Guest Services and more.

“Working at Kennywood during the nationally-acclaimed Phantom Fall Fest offers a unique environment, flexible hours and tons of perks, plus the ability to deliver smiles – and screams – to thousands of guests during the fall season,” says Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza. “Phantom Fall Fest provides the most robust experience with frightening haunts, popular rides and festive food – it’s the can’t-miss event of the year.”

Phantom Fall Fest begins on Friday, September 22 and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 29.

To celebrate the return of Phantom Fall Fest, tickets are on sale now at a scary good price for just $29.99. The spooky one-time-only offer will not last long – the scary savings end on Friday, July 28.