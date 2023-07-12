In memory of Stern Pinball’s beloved Shelley Sax-Eldridge

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Stern Pinball’s legendary Jack-of-All-Trades (J.O.A.T.), Shelley Sax-Eldridge. Shelley worked alongside Gary Stern for more than 40 years. Shelley bravely fought cancer for many years.

“Without Shelley, there would be no Stern Pinball,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and Founder. “Shelley embodied our company’s entrepreneurial, get-it-done spirit. More importantly, she was one of my closest and dearest friends and I will miss her.”

When Shelley helped found the company in 1986 she wore many hats, serving as receptionist, purchasing clerk, bookkeeper, traffic manager, personnel manager, office manager, and administrative assistant. The title on her business card was lovingly changed to J.O.A.T. and never changed during her time at Stern Pinball.

Shelley began her career working for four buyers in the furniture department at Montgomery Ward. As she started developing her organizational skills, management took notice and moved her up the company ladder. In 1979 a friend told her about an opening for an Executive Assistant at a pinball company. She always wondered where those things came from. She went on the interview, accepted the job on the spot and the rest is history.

“Despite her occasionally profane protestations to the contrary, Shelley absolutely loved what she did and being part of the Stern Pinball family,” said Gary. “We will never forget Shelley. Her immense contributions to our company and the pinball industry will live on forever. Rest in Peace, Shelley.”

Shelley is survived by her husband Larry Eldridge, brother and sister-in-law Steve and Dianne Sax, and niece Misty Sax. Memorial arrangements are being planned.