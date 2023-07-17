Fly through the stars during the all-new Summer Nights at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. — As summer heats up, nights are cool for families at Silver Dollar City’s all-new Summer Nights festival, where ride-into-the-night hours and family-centered entertainment anchor the summer season. Summer Nights begins this Saturday, July 15, and runs through July 30 with extended moonlit hours to 10 p.m., ending each night with a fireworks finale at the 1880s theme park, voted Tripadvisor’s #1 Theme Park in the U.S.

The all-new Summer Nights festival brings a different dimension of thrills to The City, complete with cooler-temperature night-rides and drop-in-the-dark thrills on all of the award-winning theme park’s rides and attractions. Plus, exclusive specials and discounts at various iconic restaurants, eateries and storefronts throughout The City streets starting at 7 p.m. each evening.

Fly at night through the pitch-black Ozark Mountains on Time Traveler, North America’s fastest, steepest and tallest spinning coaster; speed through the triple-inverting Outlaw Run wooden coaster, voted as one of the Top 10 Coasters in America by USA Today’s 10Best; and make a nighttime splash on Mystic River Falls, featuring the tallest drop on a water raft ride in the Western Hemisphere. Meanwhile, family adventures abound in two themed areas—the Grand Exposition and Fireman’s Landing—designed for smaller ones in the family but full of fun for adults, too.

Plus, there’s magic and music throughout the park during Summer Nights, including Pittsburgh’s high-energy saxophone and drum trio Big Blitz, master illusionist Peter Gossamer and, at the 6000-seat Echo Hollow Amphitheater, ABBA Tribute: Dancing Dream. Plus, a special performance from ‘80s cover band Members Only July 17. Each night’s grand finale features a fireworks show over Echo Hollow.